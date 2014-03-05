FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues sees $13.7 billion synergies from SFR deal: Le Figaro
March 5, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man makes a phone call near a Bouygues Telecom company shop in Nice March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues has promised to deliver 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of cost savings from its proposed combination with larger mobile telecoms rival Vivendi’s SFR, according to a report in Le Figaro newspaper.

Bouygues’ offer, which was expected to be submitted to Vivendi by 1900 GMT, would leave Vivendi will a 40 percent stake in the newly-created company, the paper said without citing sources.

The company will not sell its stake in train and turbine maker Alstom to finance the deal, the report said.

To read le Figaro story, please click here: link.reuters.com/dah47v

($1 = 0.7278 Euros)

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

