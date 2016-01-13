FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stella McCartney commemorates Bowie at her fashion show
January 13, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Stella McCartney commemorates Bowie at her fashion show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British designer Stella McCartney paid tribute on Tuesday to music veteran David Bowie, who died on Sunday, calling him “a genius”.

After Bowie’s death from cancer was announced on Monday, McCartney, daughter of former Beatle Paul McCartney, posted a picture of herself with the visionary rock star on her Twitter feed.

“I feel very, very honored to have a personal story about David Bowie, I can’t believe that I can say that,” the designer said in Los Angeles where she presented her pre-fall line.

“But I also have this other side to me that‘s, like everyone else, just been massively inspired and influenced by his great talent. As a designer, as somebody who is constantly looking for inspiration, David has always been there on every level. What an incredible genius.”

