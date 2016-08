Online data storage provider Box Inc Co-Founder and CEO Aaron Levie (C) rings the opening bell to celebrate his company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Cloud management company Box Inc's (BOX.N) quarterly revenue jumped 30.3 percent as the company added customers.

Its net loss narrowed to $38.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $50.2 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $95.7 million from $73.5 million.

