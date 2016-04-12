FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Box's new service allows customers to store data in Europe, Asia
April 12, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Box's new service allows customers to store data in Europe, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud storage provider Box Inc unveiled a service that allows businesses in Europe and Asia to store data regionally, at a time when governments demand greater protection for their data in the backdrop of revelations about massive U.S. surveillance programs.

Box Zones, to be available next month, uses the cloud services of Amazon.com Inc and International Business Machines Corp to store its customers’ data across Germany, Ireland, Singapore and Japan, Box said on Tuesday.

The company, which serves about 57,000 customers including Unilever Plc and Home Depot Inc, has witnessed rising demand for its current add-on services such as KeySafe and Governance.

The European Union and the United States agreed on a Privacy Shield framework in February after two years of difficult talks aimed at ensuring that Europeans’ data transferred by companies across the Atlantic would be afforded the same level of protection as in Europe.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
