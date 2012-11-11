Martinez to defend title against Briton Murray: reports

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - World Boxing Council champion Sergio Martinez will defend his middleweight crown against unbeaten Briton Martin Murray in Argentina on April 17, according to Argentine media reports.

The venue for the bout will be chosen from the Monumental stadium belonging to Martinez’s favorite soccer team River Plate and the Luna Park, both in Buenos Aires, and the Estadio Unico in the provincial capital La Plata, the DyN news agency said.

Argentine Martinez won the title in an unanimous points decision against Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Las Vegas in September.

The 37-year-old Martinez, 50-2-2, is recovering from fractures to his left hand and said last month he would need surgery on his right knee.

Murray, 30, has won 24 fights with 10 knockouts and drawn one. He first meets Venezuelan Jorge Navarro for the interim World Boxing Association title in Manchester on November 24.