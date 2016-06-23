FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joshua has a lot of weaknesses, says title opponent Breazeale
June 23, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Joshua has a lot of weaknesses, says title opponent Breazeale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Dominic Breazeale Head-to-Head Press Conference - Sky Sports Studios, Isleworth, Middlesex - 23/6/16 Anthony Joshua and Dominic Breazeale pose during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - British boxer Anthony Joshua's weaknesses will be exposed when he defends his IBF world heavyweight title, his opponent Dominic Breazeale has said as the American returns to London for the first time since his 2012 Olympics nightmare.

Olympic champion Joshua, who won the world heavyweight crown in only his 16th professional fight, will put up his first defense of the title against Californian Breazeale on Saturday.

"Joshua has a lot of weaknesses. Joshua doesn't have much of a jaw, I understand that he is really robotic," the 30-year-old told British media.

"He has a little speed, a little power, it's the heavyweight game that is what we do.

"He's (Joshua) very raw for having 16 fights. I have definitely had tougher fights than Joshua."

With a record of 17-0, Breazeale is undefeated as a professional and appeared at the 2012 London Olympics, where he lost in the first round.

"Everything from coaching to arrival in London didn't have a lot of education put into it," he added. "You had no idea who was in the competition, no idea who you were fighting."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

