Boxing champ Broner surrenders to Ohio police on assault charges

Boxer Adrien Broner from Cincinnati, Ohio celebrates after defeating Gavin Rees from Newport, Wales during their WBC Lightweight title bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in this file photo taken February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Boxing champion Adrien Broner surrendered to law enforcement in Cincinnati on Monday after a warrant for his arrest on two felony charges stemming from a bowling alley altercation was issued last month, the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office said.

Ohio-native Broner, charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery, posted $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a Hamilton County court, office spokeswoman Julie Wilson said.

The 26-year-old boxer allegedly pointed a handgun at a man after losing a bet in a high-stakes bowling match in January. He is accused of then knocking man unconscious and taking money from him, court documents showed.

Will Welsh, Broner’s attorney, said an arrangement was made with county prosecutors to allow his client to turn himself in after a boxing match on Friday. Broner scored a ninth-round knockout of Ashley Theophane in the bout last week in Washington D.C.

“We are denying all the allegations,” Welsh said, adding Broner would plead not guilty at Tuesday’s arraignment.

Broner, who holds the WBA Super Lightweight super champion title and goes by the nickname “The Problem,” has a 30-2 record, with 22 knockouts, the World Boxing Association said on its website.

A civil personal injury lawsuit has also been filed by Christopher Carson, who claimed that Broner attacked and robbed him of gambling winnings in the January incident.

Broner announced his plans to turn himself in on his personal Twitter account on Monday morning and then tweeted his release on bond.

“They let me out y‘all,” he said in a tweet.