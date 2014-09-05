FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brook in stable condition after stabbing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - World champion Kell Brook is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the leg while on holiday in Tenerife on Thursday.

England’s Brook, who beat American Shawn Porter on points last month to claim the IBF welterweight title, is recovering after an alleged altercation at an apartment complex.

He will remain in hospital before returning to his hometown Sheffield on Monday to begin his rehabilitation.

“I was out enjoying a night out before returning home to the U.K. when I was the victim of an unprovoked attack,” the 28-year-old said in a statement on Friday.

“I‘m devastated right now after being on such a high having achieved my dream of becoming world champion in Los Angeles last month.”

His promoter Eddie Hearn had scheduled a homecoming fight against an unnamed opponent on Dec. 6 but said it would be unrealistic to expect Brook, who is unbeaten in 33 professional bouts, to get in the ring.

“This is obviously a major setback but the thought of defending my title is what’s keeping me positive right now,” Brook added.

“Make no mistake – I will be back.”

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond

