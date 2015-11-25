FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former boxing champ shot to death during robbery in Atlanta
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 25, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Former boxing champ shot to death during robbery in Atlanta

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former cruiserweight boxing champion O‘Neil “Supernova” Bell was shot to death during a robbery as he exited a public transit bus in Atlanta early on Wednesday, police said.

An officer found Bell, 40, lying in the street, Atlanta police said. Another man nearby had also been shot but survived.

The survivor, who was taken to a local hospital, told police he and Bell were shot after first being robbed when they stepped off the bus, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Born in Jamaica and known as “Supernova” throughout his career, Bell was the undisputed cruiserweight champion in 2006, winning the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation titles after a 10th-round knockout of Jean-Marc Mormeck at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bell lost a unanimous decision to Mormeck the following year in France.

Bell had a 27-4-1 career record, including 25 victories by knockout. His last appearance came in December 2011, when he beat Rico Cason in a first-round knockout.

Additional reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Karen Brooks and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.