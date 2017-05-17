Fury's postponed hearing 'disgraceful', says promoter Warren

(Reuters) - Boxing promoter Frank Warren has described the postponement of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's hearing with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) as "disgraceful".

Fury was charged by UKAD last June for allegedly consuming a performance-enhancing drug. He vacated his titles, admitted to battling depression and his boxing license was revoked in October pending an investigation.

The former WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, who has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the titles in 2015, has maintained his innocence.

"It's a liberty," Warren told British media. "The man's got a living to get and this thing took place in 2015. It's disgraceful. You've either got a case or you haven't. Why does it drag on from 2015?"

Warren said Fury was "training hard" and time was running out for him to secure his financial future.

"He's 28 years of age, boxing is a young man's game, he's entitled to make a living. If he's done wrong, then get it over with. I think somebody's got to intervene, even if it's the sports minister or something.

"This, on any level, can't be right."