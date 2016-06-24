FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Injured Fury postpones rematch with Klitschko
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Injured Fury postpones rematch with Klitschko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - Vladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury News Conference - Cologne, Germany - 28/4/16 - Vladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury at a news conferenceWolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced the postponement of his much-anticipated re-match with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko after the British boxer suffered an ankle sprain on a run.

Fury was due to defend his WBA and WBO heavyweight crowns in against Klitschko in Manchester on July 9. A date for the rescheduled fight is yet to be decided.

"The fight will be postponed. Sorry to all my fans, but injuries do happen," Fury said on his Instagram page.

"The fight will be on as soon as possible. That's all I know at the moment. The fight is still going ahead as soon as the ankle gets better, we will re-schedule."

The 27-year-old caused a huge upset by beating Klitschko in unanimous decision in November, inflicting the 40-year-old Ukrainian's first loss in 11 years.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.