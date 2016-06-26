World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury denies doping allegation

Britain Boxing - Hughie Fury v Fred Kassi WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title - Copper Box Arena, London - 30/4/16 Tyson Fury before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has denied an allegation of doping after a British Sunday newspaper said he was under investigation.

"We are baffled by today's story in the Sunday Mirror," said a statement issued by the boxer's promoter Hennessy Sports.

"Tyson Fury absolutely denies any allegation of doping. He looks forward to recovering from his injury and defending his titles against Wladimir Klitschko in October."

The newspaper reported that traces of a banned anabolic steroid were "allegedly discovered" in a sample taken from Fury before he beat Klitschko last year.

It said the boxer could lose his world title belts and face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

A UK Anti-Doping spokeswoman said the agency did not discuss or disclose details of any cases until legal processes had been completed.

Fury had been due to defend his WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Klitschko in Manchester on July 9 but announced a postponement on Friday after he saying he had suffered an ankle sprain while training.

The 27-year-old caused a huge upset by beating Klitschko on a unanimous decision in November, inflicting the 40-year-old Ukrainian's first loss in 11 years.