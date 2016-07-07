Fury to meet Klitschko in October rematch

(Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's much-anticipated rematch with former title holder Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held in Manchester on Oct. 29.

"Sixteen weeks Saturday till I blast @Klitschko spark out... can't wait #manchesteroctober29," the British boxer said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old had been due to defend his WBA and WBO crowns against the same opponent at the same venue on July 9 but had to pull out after spraining his ankle in training.

Fury claimed the WBO, WBA and IBF belts after scoring a shock points win over the Ukrainian in November, inflicting his first defeat in 11 years.

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko training - Going, Austria - 23/6/16 - Wladimir Klitschko attends a training session Dominic Ebenbichler

The Briton was then stripped of the IBF title, which is now held by compatriot Anthony Joshua, for agreeing a rematch with Klitschko rather than facing their mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Fury recently denied an allegation of doping after a Sunday newspaper said he was under investigation.

Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente has asked for a full investigation of the champion by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights, 18 of them won by knockout, caused controversy in May 2015 when he made homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments in a video posted online.

Although he has since apologised, Klitschko said the sport would be better off without a champion like Fury and that he should be banned from boxing.