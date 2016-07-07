FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fury to meet Klitschko in October rematch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 7, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Fury to meet Klitschko in October rematch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boxing - Vladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury News Conference - Cologne, Germany - 28/4/16 - Vladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury at a news conferenceWolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's much-anticipated rematch with former title holder Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held in Manchester on Oct. 29.

"Sixteen weeks Saturday till I blast @Klitschko spark out... can't wait #manchesteroctober29," the British boxer said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old had been due to defend his WBA and WBO crowns against the same opponent at the same venue on July 9 but had to pull out after spraining his ankle in training.

Fury claimed the WBO, WBA and IBF belts after scoring a shock points win over the Ukrainian in November, inflicting his first defeat in 11 years.

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko training - Going, Austria - 23/6/16 - Wladimir Klitschko attends a training sessionDominic Ebenbichler

The Briton was then stripped of the IBF title, which is now held by compatriot Anthony Joshua, for agreeing a rematch with Klitschko rather than facing their mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Fury recently denied an allegation of doping after a Sunday newspaper said he was under investigation.

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko training - Going, Austria - 23/6/16 - Wladimir Klitschko attends a training sessionDominic Ebenbichler

Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente has asked for a full investigation of the champion by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights, 18 of them won by knockout, caused controversy in May 2015 when he made homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments in a video posted online.

Although he has since apologised, Klitschko said the sport would be better off without a champion like Fury and that he should be banned from boxing.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.