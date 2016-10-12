LONDON Tyson Fury has vacated his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles with immediate effect to "to fully focus on his medical treatment and recovery", the British boxer's promoter said in a statement on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 and has admitted taking cocaine to battle depression.

"I feel that it is only fair and right and for the good of boxing to keep the titles active and allow the other contenders to fight for the vacant belts that I proudly won and held as the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world ..." Fury was quoted as saying.

