10 months ago
British Board of Control suspends Fury's license
#Sports News
October 13, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

British Board of Control suspends Fury's license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - Tyson Fury & Wladimir Klitschko Head-to-Head Press Conference - Manchester Arena - 27/4/16 Tyson Fury during the head to head press conference Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - The body overseeing professional boxing in Britain suspended heavyweight Tyson Fury's license on Thursday.

British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) general secretary Robert Smith told Reuters that the decision was made pending an investigation into anti-doping and medical issues.

Fury had earlier put an end to his 11-month reign as world champion with the announcement that he would be vacating his WBO and WBA titles "to fully focus on his medical treatment and recovery".

The 28-year-old has not fought since beating Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to win the titles in November 2015 and has since admitted taking cocaine to battle depression.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
