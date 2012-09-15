FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hatton's father arrested after assault on son: reports
September 15, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Hatton's father arrested after assault on son: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ricky Hatton’s father was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his son the day before the British boxer announced his comeback, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Ray Hatton, 61, was given a police caution after the alleged incident outside Ricky Hatton’s health and fitness gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.

Hatton, 33, and his father traded punches following a heated argument, the Independent newspaper reported.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: ”Shortly before 11:45 BST on Thursday, police received reports that there had been a fight involving two men outside a health and fitness club on Market Street.

“A 33-year-old man was assaulted by a 61-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and subsequently given a police caution.”

The statement said the 33-year-old man was not injured.

Hatton, the former welterweight and light-welterweight world champion, confirmed on Friday he would return to professional boxing with a fight against an unnamed opponent in Manchester in November.

He retired with a record of 45-2 (32KO) after a devastating two-round knockout by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009. He checked into a rehabilitation center in London in 2010 after being the subject of allegations of cocaine abuse.

Writing by Stephen Wood; Editing by Mark Meadows

