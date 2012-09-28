Hatton to fight Senchenko on return to ring

Ricky Hatton of Britain leaves the ring after Manny Pacquiao of the Phillippines defeated Hatton with a TKO in the second round in their Super Lightweight World Championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2009. REUTERS/R. Marsh Starks

LONDON (Reuters) - Former welterweight and light-welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton will fight Ukraine’s Vyacheslav Senchenko on his return to the ring in Manchester on November 24.

Briton Hatton, who quit after a devastating two-round knockout by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009, announced his comeback from retirement earlier this month.

Senchenko, 35, represents a stern test for Hatton. He has lost just one of 33 fights, winning 21 by knockout, and is a former WBA world welterweight champion.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring now and I‘m sure that Vyacheslav Senchenko will give me a good fight. It’s one that I am confident I can win though,” Hatton told a news conference.

“Senchenko lost the last time he fought to Paulie Malignaggi but he has got a good pedigree. I‘m in great shape, I‘m feeling good and I know I can put on a performance for all those watching.”

Hatton was one of the Britain’s most popular fighters but has struggled in recent years.

His love of drinking beer was well documented while he was also photographed apparently snorting cocaine after which he checked himself in to a rehabilitation centre in 2010.

“It’s well documented what’s happened to me, my life turned to mush,” Hatton, whose only other defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr, said earlier this month.

“I‘m back to fight for world titles.”