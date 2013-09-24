FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haye sets February date for Fury fight
September 24, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Haye sets February date for Fury fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion David Haye’s postponed fight with Tyson Fury has been rescheduled to February 8 in Manchester, promoters announced on Tuesday.

The fight between the two Britons had been scheduled for September 28 but had to be called off after Haye cut his left eyebrow in sparring.

“News of the date in February is music to my ears,” said Haye, who lost his WBA belt in July 2011 to Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko.

“I was absolutely devastated this weekend, and felt as though I’d let a lot of people down. But now, with this new date, I couldn’t be happier.”

Haye, who called off his previous planned fight against Germany’s Manuel Charr in June when he suffered a hand injury, defended his decision to spar so close to the fight.

”Sparring eight days before a fight is nothing new or unusual,“ he said. ”I’ve done this before fights in the past and never had an issue.

“These things sometimes happen in training, and to suggest I decided against wearing a head-guard, or that the cut was premeditated, shows a clear lack of knowledge and understanding.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

