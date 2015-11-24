FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haye to make comeback against Australian De Mori
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 24, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Haye to make comeback against Australian De Mori

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - David Haye Press Conference - O2 Arena, London - 24/11/15 David Haye and Mark De Mori pose after the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former WBA world heavyweight champion David Haye will make his comeback after three years against Australian Mark de Mori on Jan. 16 in London, he announced on Tuesday.

Haye, who lost his title to Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko four years ago, plans eventually to take on fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and then wants a another shot at the world title.

“It’s unfinished business,” Haye, 35, told Sky Sports News.

”Three and a half years is a long time out of the ring but I‘m fully fit now.

”The heavyweight division is a fantastic place at the moment and I want to get back into it.

“I‘m going to go on and become the heavyweight champion of the world.”

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman tweeted on Saturday that Haye could be the only man who can beat Klitschko, who has not lost for 11 years.

De Mori, 33, who fights out of Croatia, has a record of one defeat in more than 30 bouts and is in the WBA top 10.

Reporting by Steve Tongue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.