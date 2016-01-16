Haye returns with first-round knockout

Boxing - David Haye v Mark de Mori - The O2 Arena, London - 16/1/16 David Haye and Mark de Mori in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion David Haye, returning after a three-and-a-half year retirement from the ring, knocked out Australian Mark de Mori in the first round of their non-title bout at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

“I felt so cool and calm in there. I don’t believe any heavyweight out there could have taken those punches,” said the 35-year-old Briton.

Haye, who lost his title to Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko 4-1/2 years ago, plans to take on fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and then wants another shot at the world crown.

“I believe that’s a fight that could be made later in the year,” he said of the projected bout with Joshua.