Haye returns with first-round knockout
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
#Sports News
January 16, 2016 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Haye returns with first-round knockout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - David Haye v Mark de Mori - The O2 Arena, London - 16/1/16 David Haye and Mark de Mori in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion David Haye, returning after a three-and-a-half year retirement from the ring, knocked out Australian Mark de Mori in the first round of their non-title bout at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

“I felt so cool and calm in there. I don’t believe any heavyweight out there could have taken those punches,” said the 35-year-old Briton.

Haye, who lost his title to Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko 4-1/2 years ago, plans to take on fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and then wants another shot at the world crown.

“I believe that’s a fight that could be made later in the year,” he said of the projected bout with Joshua.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
