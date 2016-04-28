Fury labels Klitschko boring, no-risk fighter

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko & Tyson Fury Head-to-Head Press Conference - Hilton Syon Park, Brentford, Middlesex - 23/9/15 Tyson Fury, dressed as Batman tussles with someone dressed as The Joker during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - British heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has accused Wladimir Klitschko of being a boring, no-risk fighter as he stoked the flames ahead of their rematch in July.

Fury stunned Ukrainian Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, although he has since relinquished the IBF title, which was then claimed by fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

“Wladimir is a no risk fighter,” Fury, who will put his belts on the line when he faces Klitschko in Manchester on July 9, told a news conference on Thursday.

“He doesn’t want to take any risks so he might talk a good game that he is going to come and try fight but I‘m yet to see him do it in all of his fights. The only entertaining one he ever had was when he lost by a knockout. So that’s what happens when he tries to fight.”

Klitschko had been world champion since 2006 when he was beaten on points by Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights -- 18 of them won by knockout.

The Ukrainian has previously referred to Fury as a clown, a slur the Briton dismissed.

“I just want to address what Wladimir said about the clown thing,” he said. “Call me a clown, call me circus act, call me fat, ugly, bald. Even call me Sue if you want but don’t call me Wladimir Klitschko because that’s an insult.”