Joshua heavier than rival Klitschko

LONDON (Reuters) - IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua weighed in more than four kgs heavier than challenger Wladamir Klitschko ahead of their title fight in London.

The undefeated British fighter weighed at just over 113 kgs and the Ukrainian just under 109 kgs at Wembley Arena on Friday.

Joshua, 27, is defending his title and bidding to add the vacant WBA and IBO crowns in front of a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Klitschko, 41, signaled a V for victory sign as the pair faced off before nearly 5,000 chanting supporters.

"I just have this feeling - this is my night," said Klitschko, who bookmakers rate as the underdog. "It's a big step for AJ. He hasn't fought this type of quality of fighter yet. It's going to be challenging for him - but challenging for me as well."

Joshua thanked the fans and added he is fully focused for the fight. "When you're competing, it's tunnel vision," he said. "Even though there are so many beautiful people coming to watch, for now it has to be about tunnel vision."