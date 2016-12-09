FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Cool champion Joshua confident of extending hot streak
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 9, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 8 months ago

Cool champion Joshua confident of extending hot streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Eric Molina Weigh-In - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester - 9/12/16 Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

MANCHESTER (Reuters) - IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said patience would be the key to preserving his perfect knockout run after weighing in almost a stone heavier than American challenger Eric Molina on Friday.

The 27-year-old British boxer showed off an impressive physique when tipping the scales at 17 stone 11 pounds (113kg) as he looks to make it 18 knockout wins from 18 professional bouts on Saturday.

"People love the thud of punches and there will be a knockout," said Joshua who won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games.

"People are saying I'm the favorite but I don't see it like that. I take him as a real challenger. I've got to stay calm, wait for him to fatigue and then unload."

Molina, 34, who has suffered three defeats in 28 bouts, weighed in at 16 stone 13 pounds as he attempts to land a first world title.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Tony Jimenez

