Joshua stops Takam in 10th to retain heavyweight crowns

CARDIFF (Reuters) - Britain’s Anthony Joshua retained his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles when he stopped bloodied challenger Carlos Takam in the 10th round in Cardiff on Saturday.

Boxing - Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam - IBF & WBA World Heavyweight Titles - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - October 28, 2017 Referee steps in to stop end the fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Unbeaten champion Joshua opened up a dreadful cut above 36-year Takam’s right eye in the fourth round and although the durable France-based Cameroonian battled on the fight was halted after a series of heavy blows.

It was far from a straightforward night for Joshua in the Principality Stadium, however, as the 28-year-old appeared to suffer a broken nose in the second round after an accidental clash of heads with his shorter and lighter opponent.

Joshua’s victory in his first fight since his epic tussle with Wladimir Klitschko in April took his record to 20-0.