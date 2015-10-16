Britain's Brook pulls out of title fight with Chavez

Football - Sheffield United v Rochdale - Sky Bet Football League One - Bramall Lane - 10/10/15 Boxer Kell Brook before the game Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Redding Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Kell Brook has pulled out of his IBF world welterweight title fight against Argentina’s Diego Chaves next week because of a rib injury sustained while sparring.

Unbeaten Brook’s third defense of his belt had been due to take place in Sheffield on Oct. 24.

“It’s always a bitter blow when an injury causes a fight to be postponed, especially so close to the event,” promoter Eddie Hearn said in a statement.

“Kell picked up a rib injury in sparring yesterday and spent most of the day at hospital yesterday. He was desperate to fight but it was simply impossible and we will now look to reschedule the bout for the end of the year.”