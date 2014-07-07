FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Khan faces no further action over alleged assault
July 7, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Khan faces no further action over alleged assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amir Khan of Britain celebrates his victory over Luis Collazo of the U.S. after their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - World welterweight title contender Amir Khan of Britain will face no further action after being involved in an incident with two youths last week.

“No further action will be taken against a 27-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports of an assault on Russell Street in Bolton on Friday 4 July,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Monday.

Khan was released on bail after being arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

He is hoping to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr for the unbeaten American’s World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles.

Mayweather beat Argentine Marcos Maidana on points in a title fight in Las Vegas in May and on the undercard of the same bill Khan outpointed American Luis Collazo.

Reporting by Timothy Collings, editing by Tony Goodson

