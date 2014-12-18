FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Khan donates 30,000 pounds shorts to Peshawar school
December 18, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Khan donates 30,000 pounds shorts to Peshawar school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Welterweight boxer Amir Khan of Britain wears custom-made boxing shorts for his welterweight fight with Devon Alexander of the U.S. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

LONDON (Reuters) - Boxer Amir Khan will donate a pair of 30,000 pounds ($47,007) shorts to the Peshawar school in Pakistan where 132 children were killed by Taliban gunmen earlier this week.

Khan wore the shorts, featuring a waistband made from 24-carat gold thread, in a unanimous points victory over American Devon Alexander in Las Vegas which helped him retain the WBC silver welterweight title at the weekend.

”It was just very sad to see innocent kids being killed,“ the Briton told BBC radio on Thursday. ”I can only imagine what the parents are going through.

”I want to donate the shorts for the Peshawar cause, rebuild a school and strengthen security around the area.

“We are very lucky in England. We have good security and I will be able to send my little girl to school and know she will be fine but in Pakistan you cannot do that,” said Khan.

“They send the kids outside the house and do not know if they are going to come back.”

($1 = 0.6385 British pound)

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez

