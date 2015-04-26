FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klitschko says Britain's Fury his next title opponent
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 26, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Klitschko says Britain's Fury his next title opponent

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko’s next title defence is likely to be a mandatory WBA bout against Briton Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian said in the early hours of Sunday.

“I just got the news that I am obligated to satisfy my mandatories (title defenses),” Klitschko, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine belts, said after winning a unanimous decision over American challenger Bryant Jennings.

“The way it looks, Tyson Fury is going to be my next challenger.”

Klitschko improved to 64-3 with his victory at Madison Square Garden. Fury is 24-0.

Klitschko said he would prefer adding the last belt, the WBC one held by American Deontay Wilder, to complete his collection but would have to wait until next year for that chance.

The Ukrainian, who has held a share of the heavyweight crowns for nine years running, said negotiations would begin soon on a fight against Fury.

”Obviously a fight with Tyson Fury is not going to be in the United States,“ he said. ”I think this fight needs to happen in Europe. I know that he’s the WBA mandatory. It’s something that I have to do.

“Fighting Fury in Germany or in Great Britain, that’s something we have to figure out. It’s something we have to work out.”

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.