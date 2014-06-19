FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boxing: Klitschko to defend four titles against unbeaten Pulev
June 19, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Boxing: Klitschko to defend four titles against unbeaten Pulev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian heavy weight boxing World Champion Wladimir Klitschko attends a public training session in Going April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

HAMBURG (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko will defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles against undefeated Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in Hamburg on September 6, his management company said on Thursday.

Ukrainian Klitschko, 38, has been a heavyweight champion since 2006. He was the 1996 Olympic champion and has an outstanding record as a professional of 52 knockouts in 62 wins.

“He (Pulev) has an impressive record as both an amateur and a professional,” Klitschko was quoted as saying in the statement. “Pulev has a sophisticated technique and I certainly won’t underestimate him.”

The 33-year-old Pulev, who has 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012.

“I‘m ready to replace Vladimir Klitschko as champion,” said Pulev.

Reporting By Tony Goodson; editing by Clare Lovell

