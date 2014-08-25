FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Klitschko calls off Pulev world title fight
August 25, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Injured Klitschko calls off Pulev world title fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitsckho has postponed next month’s IBF title bout with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev after sustaining an injury in training.

“I am very disappointed the fight will not go ahead,” the 38-year-old Ukrainian said in a statement on Monday. “I am in top form and had a great training camp.”

Klitschko, who also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 bouts, tore bicep muscles during training in Austria.

The fight was due to be held on Sept. 6 in the champion’s Hamburg base. It will now be staged at the same venue later this year.

Pulev, 33, who has recorded 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez

