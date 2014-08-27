Klitschko quickly reschedules Pulev fight to November 15

BERLIN (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev for the IBF title on Nov. 15 in Hamburg, after the Ukrainian postponed next month’s bout due to injury, he said on Wednesday.

Klitschko, who also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 bouts, tore bicep muscles during training in Austria earlier this week and postponed the Sept. 6 fight.

Pulev, 33, who has recorded 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012