FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klitschko quickly reschedules Pulev fight to November 15
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 27, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Klitschko quickly reschedules Pulev fight to November 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian heavy weight boxing World Champion Wladimir Klitschko attends a public training session in Going April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

BERLIN (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev for the IBF title on Nov. 15 in Hamburg, after the Ukrainian postponed next month’s bout due to injury, he said on Wednesday.

Klitschko, who also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 bouts, tore bicep muscles during training in Austria earlier this week and postponed the Sept. 6 fight.

Pulev, 33, who has recorded 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.