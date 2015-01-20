Champion Klitschko to meet unbeaten Jennings in New York

Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko clenches his fists during the official weighing in Hamburg on November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko is to defend his titles against unbeaten American challenger Bryant Jennings in New York on April 25.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian, who holds the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO crowns, will try to retain all four belts in Madison Square Garden in his first fight on American soil in seven years.

“I have a lot of respect for Bryant Jennings and his performances,” Klitschko said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He moves very well and is very skilled. I know it will be a tough challenge but I am especially happy to be fighting in New York again.”

Klitschko, who has 63 wins and three losses, last fought in November, knocking out challenger Kubrat Pulev.

The 30-year-old Jennings has won all 19 of his fights, 10 with a knockout.

“I am hungry for success and will bring the heavyweight title back to the United States,” he said. “I know how to beat Klitschko and I will show it to the world in April.”

Klitschko was last beaten by Lamon Brewster in 2004.