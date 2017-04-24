FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Klitschko looks beyond Joshua fight, has no plans to retire
#Sports News
April 24, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 4 months ago

Klitschko looks beyond Joshua fight, has no plans to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference - RTL, Cologne, Germany - 16/2/17 Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko pose during the press conference Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic -

(Reuters) - With no question marks over his health or motivation, former champion Wladimir Klitschko has no plans to bring the curtain down on his 21-year professional career and is relishing the pressure ahead of his title fight against Briton Anthony Joshua.

Klitschko, who went unbeaten for 11 years before losing to Tyson Fury in 2015, has 64 wins against four defeats and will be hoping to seize Joshua's IBF heavyweight crown as well as the vacant WBA and IBO titles also up for grabs.

"Hopefully, I have a couple of years left in me," the 41-year-old Ukrainian told British media.

"I was always saying health and motivation is very important. If one of those things is missing then it doesn't make sense to continue."

Klitschko will face Joshua on April 29 in front of a 90,000 strong crowd at Wembley, one of the largest crowds in British boxing.

"In regards to pressure, it's just enjoyable. Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, I'm taking on the best out there to be the best. It's challenging... My next stage is bigger than my last," Klitschko said.

"The attention for the previous fight was less compared with this. It is an upgrade, it is a winning upgrade. I love it."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

