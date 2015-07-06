FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fury to meet world champion Klitschko in October
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Fury to meet world champion Klitschko in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 25, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Wladimir Klitschko reacts after defeating Bryant Jennings (not pictured) during their world championship heavyweight boxing fight at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Unbeaten British boxer Tyson Fury will get a shot at the world heavyweight title in October after agreeing terms for a meeting with champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns will be on the line when the pair meet in the German city of Duesseldorf.

“Don’t matter where this fight is, Ukraine, Deutschland, Japan, it will be the same outcome,” Fury said on his Twitter account on Monday. “The Gypsy King will come out of this fight as the best heavyweight on the planet.”

The 26-year-old has a 24-0 record while Klitschko has not lost for 11 years.

“Done deal,” said Klitschko on his Twitter account. “Looking forward to the fight on October 24th.”

Reporting by Douglas Beattie, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.