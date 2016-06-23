FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Klitschko calls for Fury's suspension from the ring
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 23, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Klitschko calls for Fury's suspension from the ring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko training - Going, Austria - 23/6/16 - Wladimir Klitschko attends a training sessionDominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury should be banned from boxing for his "Hitler like" comments, former champion Wladimir Klitschko has said, as the two prepare to face off in a re-match in Manchester next month.

Fury, 27, who beat Klitschko to take the WBA, WBO and IBF belts in November last year, caused controversy when he made homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments in a video posted online last month.

Though Fury has since apologized for the remarks, Ukrainian Klitschko said the sport would be better off without a champion like Fury.

"I was in shock at his statements about women, the gay community, and when he got to the Jewish people he sounded like Hitler. The man is an imbecile. Seriously," Klitschko told British media.

"You cannot put it all together as a representation of the sport of boxing. He's an imbecile champion.

"We cannot have a champion like that. Either he needs to be shut up or shut down in the ring, or just suspended, because you cannot create more hate."

Last year over 100,000 people signed a petition to remove the fighter from BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, prompting another apology from Fury.

Fury faces Klitschko for the WBA and WBO titles on July 9.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.