Haye and McGuigan hail Fury after shock win
November 29, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Haye and McGuigan hail Fury after shock win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tyson Fury celebrates winning the fight. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - David Haye saluted Tyson Fury after his fellow Briton won the world heavyweight title by scoring a shock points victory over champion Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night.

“Justice prevailed, the better man won,” Haye said on his Twitter account.

The undefeated Fury was never troubled as he snatched the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns from the 39-year-old Ukrainian who suffered his first defeat for 11 years.

Haye, who lost his WBA title to Klitschko four years ago, announced earlier this week that he would be making his ring comeback in January by fighting Australian Mark de Mori.

Former world champions Barry McGuigan and Richie Woodhall were also quick to praise Fury.

“What a performance from @Tyson_Fury ... he said he would beat Klitchsko and he did, Waldimir just couldn’t pull the trigger #lookedexhausted,” said Irishman McGuigan on his Twitter account.

Briton Woodhall called it a “masterplan” of a performance.

“Tyson Fury can only sink or swim from here,” Woodhall told BBC radio. “And I think he will swim.”

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

