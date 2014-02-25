FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayweather to face Maidana on May 3
February 25, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 4 years ago

Mayweather to face Maidana on May 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. celebrates his victory over WBC/WBA 154-pound champion Canelo Alvarez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face Marcos Maidana of Argentina in a welterweight title fight on May 3, the American announced on Monday.

Mayweather, who turns 37 on Monday, revealed the news via Twitter, ending months of speculation about his next opponent.

Mayweather defeated Saul Canelo Alvarez in his most recent bout in September and subsequently announced the May 3 fight without identifying his next opponent. The site for the matchup has yet to be announced.

Mayweather has a perfect 45-0 record while Maidana is coming off an impressive win against Adrien Broner to be 35-3.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

