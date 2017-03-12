FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Boxing: Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 12, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 5 months ago

Boxing: Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Floyd Mayweather Jr during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.

"I'm not ducking or dodging anyone," American Mayweather told British media.

"I'm only coming out of retirement for one person and that's Conor McGregor.

"We don't need to waste no time. We need to make this ... happen quickly. Let's get it on in June."

McGregor has been challenging Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record, to a fight for months.

The two sides have yet to reach terms and have a number of major hurdles to overcome.

Mayweather has asked for a guaranteed $100 million to make the fight happen, with $15 million going to McGregor, while UFC president Dana White has talked of $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

McGregor, the biggest pay-per-view draw in mixed martial arts, is contracted to UFC and the organization would have to approve any fight.

The pair will also have to agree to a format which Mayweather insisted would be straight boxing.

"We cannot mix up the rules and regulations because I'm the A side," he said.

"He called me out. You call me out, then, we have to go by my rules.

"If I called you out then we'd have to go by your rules.

"It's always boxing."

The pair have done their part to drum up interest, exchanging a number of verbal barbs at public appearances.

Mayweather reiterated his claim that McGregor was all talk and no action.

"Conor McGregor, stop ducking and diving Floyd Mayweather. Tell the UFC to let's make this fight happen. I don't want the UFC to look bad."

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.