Venus wins the generation game against exciting Osaka
LONDON Naomi Osaka wasn't even born when Venus Williams made her debut at the All England Club, but it was the 37-year-old who triumphed on Friday to book her place in the last 16 at Wimbledon.
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor will begin a four-day international media tour next week to promote their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas.
Mayweather and McGregor, two of the most popular athletes in their respective sports, will hold their first public meeting in front of the media on July 11 in Los Angeles followed by stops in Toronto, New York and London over the next three days.
Each event, likely to provide plenty of humorous and heated exchanges, will be open to the public.
Mayweather, who came out of retirement for this fight, is widely regarded as one of the best defensive fighters ever and the 40-year-old American prides himself on his ability to evade punishment with his movement and to make adjustments on the fly.
Boastful Irishman McGregor, the UFC's reigning lightweight champion and former featherweight champion, is known as much for his bravado as for his explosive knockout power inside an MMA octagon.
There is expected to be plenty of interest in the fight, which will be held inside T-Mobile Arena, even though there is also scepticism about how competitive it will be given that McGregor has never boxed professionally before.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Potter)
The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has agreed to review the controversial points decision that led to Jeff Horn's welterweight world title win over Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao, but cannot overturn the decision unless there is evidence of fraud.