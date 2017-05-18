FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Boxing: McGregor signs deal for Mayweather fight
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 3 months ago

Boxing: McGregor signs deal for Mayweather fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Boxing - Gervonta Davis & Liam Walsh Public Work-Outs - York Hall, Bethnal Green - 17/5/17 Floyd Mayweather during the work out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - The long-rumored bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.

UFC President Dana White broke the news during a television interview for TNT following the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

"The McGregor side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now," White said. "I've got one side done. If we can come to a deal (with Mayweather) the fight will happen." McGregor confirmed the deal in a statement released to Themaclife.com. "The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days," the statement read. Terms of the deal were not announced.

McGregor, 28, is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC’s mixed martial arts while the 40-year-old Mayweather retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record. The two sides have been exchanging verbal spats and challenges for several months.

The proposed bout would be straight boxing match.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.