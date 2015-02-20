Mayweather to clash with Pacquiao in mega fight

(Reuters) - The long awaited mega bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, which has been more than five years in the making, will take place in Las Vegas on May 2, Mayweather announced on Friday.

A duel between the defence-minded Mayweather and the aggressive Pacquiao, the biggest drawcards of their generation, has been savoured by boxing fans, if only to decide the mythical title of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.

”What the world has been waiting for has arrived,“ American Mayweather, who has a perfect record of 47-0 with 26 knockouts, said on the social networking website Shots. ”Mayweather vs. Pacquiao on May 2, 2015 is a done deal.

“I promised the fans we would get this done, and we did. We will make history on May 2nd. Don’t miss it! This is the signed contract from both fighters.”