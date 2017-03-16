FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 5 months ago

UFC boss White says won't block Mayweather-McGregor fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Floyd Mayweather Jr during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, a former five-division boxing champion who retired undefeated at 49-0 in 2015, has said he was coming out of retirement to take on mixed martial arts fighter McGregor, who has been challenging the American for months.

"It doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money," White said in a video interview posted on entertainment news website TMZ.

"He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now. Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out."

Mayweather has asked for a guaranteed $100 million to make the fight happen, with $15 million going to McGregor, while White has talked of $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

The pair will also have to agree to a format which Mayweather insisted would be straight boxing when interviewed by British media over the weekend.

Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

