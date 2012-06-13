WBO to review Bradley's shock win over Pacquiao

(Reuters) - Timothy Bradley’s controversial victory over Manny Pacquiao for the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) welterweight title will be reviewed, the governing body said on Wednesday.

American Bradley won a split decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday that prompted the crowd to break out in a chorus of boos after watching 12 rounds that the Filipino had appeared to dominate.

An outraged Bob Arum, who promotes both fighters, lambasted the judges in a post-fight news conference and has since asked the Nevada attorney general to investigate the outcome.

The WBO’s championship committee will meet “with five recognized international judges to evaluate the video of the match and agree to what emerges,” WBO president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel said on the governing body’s website.

“The championship committee will make its recommendation according to the rules.”

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of the unbeaten Bradley. The other judge ruled in favor of Pacquiao 115-113.

While the decision created a major uproar from many of those in attendance, Valcarcel said the WBO is not questioning the ability of the judges.

“I want to clarify that in no way this says that we are doubting the capacity of these judges, which we consider as honest and competent judges,” he said.