Pacquiao knocked out by Marquez in sixth round

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Juan Manuel Marquez knocked out Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts.

The 39-year-old Mexican, who had lost twice and drawn once in their three previous meetings, sent Pacquiao crashing to the canvas with a stinging right hand with one second left in the round.

Pacquiao, who had been knocked down in the third round, sent Marquez to the floor in the fifth and looked to be getting the better of the fight until the stunning knockout.

Promoter Bob Arum hinted at a fifth fight between the two.

“If they want to fight again why not?” he said in a televised interview.