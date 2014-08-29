FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pulev accuses Klitschko of feigning injury
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 29, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Pulev accuses Klitschko of feigning injury

Angel Krasimirov

2 Min Read

Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (L) and his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev pose for the media in Hamburg June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

SOFIA (Reuters) - Kubrat Pulev has accused world heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko of feigning injury to avoid taking on the Bulgarian challenger in an IBF title bout in Hamburg next month.

Klitschko postponed the fight, scheduled for Sept. 6, last week, saying he had torn bicep muscles during training in Austria.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old Ukrainian said the contest would now take place at the same venue on Nov. 15.

”It’s complete nonsense,“ Pulev told local media on Friday. ”If it’s a slight injury, you know what medicine can do today and he has a good staff of specialists, he would have been able to recover in time.

Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (L) and his challenger Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev pose for the media in Hamburg June 25, 2014. Klitschko will face Pulev on September 6 in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

”If it’s a serious injury he won’t recover before Nov. 15. It’s a fake injury.

“He knows it’s not in his interest to fight. He knows there’s a high risk as there’s a huge possibility of losing,” added Pulev.

“I‘m a big threat but I’ll continue chasing my goal and I’ll be even better prepared.”

Klitschko also holds the WBO, WBA and IBO belts and has won 62 of his 65 bouts.

The unbeaten Pulev, 33, who has recorded 11 knockouts from 20 wins, became the IBF international champion in 2011 and European champion in 2012.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.