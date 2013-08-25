FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyson says 'on the verge of dying' from drugs, alcohol
August 25, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Tyson says 'on the verge of dying' from drugs, alcohol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mike Tyson, star of HBO Films "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth", takes part in a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Cable TV Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has claimed he is on the verge of dying from ongoing drug and alcohol problems.

“I wanna live my sober life. I don’t wanna die. I‘m on the verge of dying, because I‘m a vicious alcoholic.” Tyson said on ESPN’s ‘Friday Night Fights’.

Tyson, now a promoter, told a news conference, ”I‘m a bad guy sometimes. I did a lot of bad things, and I want to be forgiven.

“So in order for me to be forgiven, I hope they can forgive me. I wanna change my life, I wanna live a different life now,” the former champion said.

Tyson admitted to being a continual substance abuser but was hopeful he was finally becoming clean.

“I haven’t drank or took drugs in six days, and for me that’s a miracle,” he revealed.

“I’ve been lying to everybody else that think I was sober, but I‘m not. This is my sixth day. I‘m never gonna use again.”

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
