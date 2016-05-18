Briton Adams sets sights on elusive world title

Nicola Adams (L) of Britain reacts after winning her 51kg women's Fly weight boxing final fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

(Reuters) - British women’s Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has set her heart on winning the world title, the only major honor to elude her.

The 33-year-old flyweight, who became the first female boxer to win an Olympic title at the 2012 London Games and is also the Commonwealth champion, wants to better her three world championship silver medals in Astana this week.

“This is really, really important. This gold medal has eluded me for so long,” Adams told British media.

“I want to win there and come back a world champion. I’d like to complete the set of gold medals, I’d love to do that,” she added.

“I‘m not sure how many people have done that in other sports but I am definitely sure it’s not that many. Nobody has done that in boxing so I’d love to be able to do that.”

Adams has qualified for the Rio Olympics, but is wary of the tough competition she will face at the May 19-27 world championships in Kazakhstan, which doubles as an Olympic qualifying event.

“There will be people who haven’t qualified yet for the Olympics and I might be in the way of their dream,” she added.

Should Adams defend her title in Rio, she will be the first Briton since Harry Mallin in 1924 to win two Olympic boxing gold medals.