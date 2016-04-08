FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fury's camp confirm Klitschko re-match in July
April 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Fury's camp confirm Klitschko re-match in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - Hughie Lewis Fury v Dominick Guinn - SSE Arena, Wembley - 26/3/16 Tyson Fury in the ring before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Adam Holt Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - British heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Wladimir Klitschko, the man he deposed, in Manchester on July 9, according to his camp.

“9th July @Tyson_Fury vs Klitschko is coming to Manchester, UK. Official announcement coming 12 noon.” Fury’s uncle and trainer Peter posted on Twitter on Friday.

Fury stunned Ukrainian Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, although he has since relinquished the IBF title which fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and American Charles Martin fight for in London on Saturday.

Klitschko had been world champion since 2006 when he was beaten on points by Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights - 18 of them won by knockout.

Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
