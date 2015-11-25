FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gloves dispute in world title fight will be resolved
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 25, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Gloves dispute in world title fight will be resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko Public Work-Out - Dusseldorf Airport, Dusseldorf, Germany - 25/11/15 Wladimir Klitschko during his work out Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

(Reuters) - The dispute over the gloves to be used in Saturday’s world heavyweight title fight between Ukrainian holder Wladimir Klitschko and Britain’s Tyson Fury will be resolved before Friday’s rules meeting, officials said.

Klitschko, unbeaten for 11 years and a hot favorite to retain his belts in Duesseldorf, has the right to choose the gloves for both fighters but Fury’s camp had protested that the ones sent to him were unsuitable, and hurt his thumb.

Another pair have been promised but the Briton threatened to cancel the fight if they were not delivered on time.

“On Friday the gloves that will fit will be here,” the German professional boxers’ association (BDB) chief Thomas Puetz told reporters on Wednesday.

“But should there be an attempt at the rules meeting to demand different gloves it will not be accepted by the BDB.”

Klitschko said the dispute was all part of Fury’s “mental war”, telling reporters: “There are rules and contracts that need to be adhered to”.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.