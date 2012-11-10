FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Klitschko beats Wach on points to retain titles
November 10, 2012 / 11:27 PM / 5 years ago

Klitschko beats Wach on points to retain titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian WBO, IBO and IBF heavy weight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts during a public training session in Hamburg November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

HAMBURG (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko was made to go the distance against Polish challenger Mariusz Wach but earned a unanimous points decision on Saturday to retain his four title belts.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian, who holds the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA crowns, was never seriously troubled by the 32-year-old who saw his unbeaten record snap after 27 wins in 27 fights.

Klitschko, who improved his record to 59 wins from 62 fights, had pinned Wach to the ropes in the eighth but failed to knock him down. The three judges gave Klitschko a 120-107, 120-107 119-109 victory.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Ransom

